Short on size and depth, the Pinewood School girls basketball team came up big when it needed to Saturday against Los Gatos. The Panthers rallied from a 10-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the Wildcats 55-48, avoiding their first 0-2 start in 15 years.
“It’s nice to pull out a win with who we have playing,” said coach Doc Scheppler, who had only seven players available due to illnesses, injuries and transfer rules. “I don’t know how we did it.”
Pinewood trailed 27-21 at halftime, struggling to make 3-pointers (5-of-22) or stop the significantly taller Wildcats from getting to the basket (12 points in the paint). That trend spilled into the third quarter, with Los Gatos building a 36-26 advantage at the 4:28 mark.
Then the Panthers made their push. Pinewood capped the quarter on a 7-1 run featuring back-to-back buckets from sophomore Jolyn Ding (floater and right-side drive with a ball fake that incited the Panthers’ bench) and a deep top-of-the-key 3 from junior Alex Facelo.
The Wildcats (2-2) scored the first four points of the fourth to extend their lead to 41-34, but that wasn’t nearly enough to deter a Pinewood team that was starting to click. The Panthers produced the next six points, four of them from freshman Lita Fakapelea. After Los Gatos’ Ashley Childers split free throws, Fakapelea drained a 3 with 5:55 remaining to put Pinewood ahead for the first time at 43-42.
The Panthers never relinquished the lead, despite losing Ding (fouled out) midway through the quarter.
Facelo delivered the dagger with just under two minutes left when she got by her defender with a crossover dribble and buried a straight-away 3 to make it 53-46.
“Like Doc always says, ‘If you don’t think about anything when you shoot it, it’s going to go in, and if you overthink, you’re not going to make it,’” said Facelo, who added two free throws in the final minute to finish with a team-high 23 points. “I honestly felt like I just had nothing to lose.”
Facelo and Fakapelea combined for all 21 of the Panthers’ points in the fourth.
“We had some kids hit some big shots,” Scheppler said. “They were big-time.”
Fakapelea, Pinewood’s tallest player at 5-foot-11, scored 11 of her 17 points in the final stanza. Ding totaled nine points and a team-best six rebounds.
Facelo, who moved to point guard Saturday with senior Jade Ramirez out ill, dished out two assists and made three steals.
“I’m so proud of our team,” she said. “I honestly think the most important thing was that we just kept playing. We figured out our mistakes early, we started rebounding more, and I think that’s what made us successful.”
Two days earlier, the Panthers tipped off their season with a 63-50 home loss to San Ramon Valley.
“We lost by 13, but I consider that a win because they are very good and we played without Jade,” Scheppler said. “When we get everybody back, I think it’ll be fine.”
The coach hoped to have first team all-leaguer Ramirez back for Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. game against University at Moreau Catholic in Hayward. Seniors Skylar Chui and Chlea Facelo are out the season with knee injuries, but transfers Vallory Kuelker (from Gunn High) and Ava Uhrich (Burlingame) will be eligible to play in January when league play begins.
