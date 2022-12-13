Alex Facelo

Pinewood’s Alex Facelo lays in the ball before Los Gatos’ Nicole Steiner can contest the shot. Facelo scored 23 points in the win.

 R. Alan Hwang/special to the Town Crier

Short on size and depth, the Pinewood School girls basketball team came up big when it needed to Saturday against Los Gatos. The Panthers rallied from a 10-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the Wildcats 55-48, avoiding their first 0-2 start in 15 years.

“It’s nice to pull out a win with who we have playing,” said coach Doc Scheppler, who had only seven players available due to illnesses, injuries and transfer rules. “I don’t know how we did it.”

