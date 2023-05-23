Fagin high jump

Los Altos High’s Zach Fagin clears the bar in the high jump at Saturday’s CCS finals meet. The senior won the event.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/Special to the Town Crier

With the Central Coast Section track and field finals behind them – and with first-place medals to show for it – three local competitors have turned their focus to what awaits them at this weekend’s state championships.

CCS champs Zach Fagin (boys high jump) and Lauren Soobrian (girls 3,200 run) of Los Altos High and Mountain View’s Hannah Rutherford (girls 400 dash) made it to state last year as well, but they’re hoping for even better results this time around.

