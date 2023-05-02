Kate Stone

Mountain View High senior Kate Stone – pictured with parents Tracy and Eric – proudly displays the Central Coast Section Female Scholar-Athlete Award she received at last week’s annual CCS awards luncheon in San Jose.

 Courtesy of Eric Stone

It would be hard to find a more versatile athlete at Mountain View High than Kate Stone. The senior plays multiple positions in soccer and competes in short- and long-distance races as a runner for the Spartans.

Stone is just as versatile in the classroom, earning an A in every subject since freshman year.

