09_06_23_SPORTS_TRACk_OliviaBackholm_racing1_.jpg

Los Altos resident Olivia Backholm last month competed in Finland’s F17 national track and field championships. 

 Courtesy of Ari Backholm

If anyone at Mountain View High dares to question Olivia Backholm’s excuse for missing the start of the school year, the senior has plenty of proof that, yes, she was competing in Finland’s F17 national track and field championships Aug. 11-13.

Along with the photos she posted on Instagram of her running in the 1,500- and 3,000-meter races, Backholm has physical evidence – the shiny silver medal she won in the longer event.

09_06_23_SPORTS_TRACK_OliviaBackholm_silver_medal_.jpg

Olivia Backholm, a dual citizen, holds the silver medal she won in the 3,000-meter run. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.