If anyone at Mountain View High dares to question Olivia Backholm’s excuse for missing the start of the school year, the senior has plenty of proof that, yes, she was competing in Finland’s F17 national track and field championships Aug. 11-13.
Along with the photos she posted on Instagram of her running in the 1,500- and 3,000-meter races, Backholm has physical evidence – the shiny silver medal she won in the longer event.
“That was really cool,” the Los Altos resident said.
Although born in California, Backholm is a dual citizen; her parents are from Finland. The family travels there every summer, she said, but this was her first time racing in the Nordic country. The process to enter F17 (open to Finnish females 17 and under) wasn’t that difficult, even though Backholm was more than 5,000 miles away at the time.
“At under-20, you don’t need a qualifying time in Finland – you just have to be part of a club,” said Backholm, who has run cross-country and track at Mountain View since her freshman year. “My dad contacted someone there, who recommended a (track) club, and then we asked the coach.”
The club, Espoon Tapiot, just so happens to be in the city Backholm’s parents are from. After sending the coach her training schedule and personal-record times, Backholm landed a spot on the team. She prepared for the meet all summer, doing track workouts while training with her cross-country teammates at Mountain View.
Backholm didn’t meet her club teammates until just a few days before the F17 meet but quickly felt right at home.
“The club was super welcoming and lovely,” she said.
A few days before the national championships, Backholm participated in a local meet with her new club. However, her 800-meter race didn’t get off to a great start.
“They used an electric (starter) gun – and there wasn’t a loud bam, which I’m used to. It was a puff sound that was a lot quieter,” Backholm said. “I didn’t realize it was time to run until everyone else was already running. It was a good learning experience.”
The starter pistol at the national meet “was the normal one,” she said, “which I was very thankful for.”
A 1,600-meter runner for the Spartans, Backholm said she had never run a 1,500 or 3,000 race prior to the F17 meet.
“The 3,000 is very different,” she added. “I really had to push myself, which was really cool.”
Along with securing the silver in that race, Backholm placed fifth in the 1,500.
Might she return next year for a chance to grab a gold?
“I hope, but it depends on which college I go to,” said Backholm, who aspires to run cross-country and track at the NCAA level. “I’m still figuring it out.”
In the meantime, Backhlom is getting ready for Mountain View’s cross-country season, slated to start Saturday at the Lowell Invitational in San Francisco.
“We made states last year, which was our main goal,” she said. “This year, we want to be competitive at states.”
