Mountain View High School football parents have launched a GoFundMe for the Daniels family, which suffered two serious health-related events at the team’s season-opening game.

Senior running back Dillon Daniels fractured his tibia and dislocated his foot in the Spartans’ Aug. 25 opener at The King’s Academy, according to Mountain View football coach and athletic director Tim Lugo. About 15 minutes later – soon after the ambulance arrived to care for Daniels – his mother, Lucinda, suffered a stroke, Lugo added. A second stroke followed the next day, leaving her “totally brain dead,” the coach said.

