MV signing

Honorees at Mountain View High’s annual college signing day celebration included, from left: Kate Stone (soccer, Johns Hopkins University), Kelly Peir (lacrosse, Occidental College), Lydia Weeks (volleyball, University of Rochester), Dylan Tellado (soccer, Harvard University), Bryan Kim (soccer, Caltech), Julian Hsien (soccer, Suffolk University) and Kaitlyn Conover-Emmert (swimming, College of William & Mary).

 Zoe Parker/Town Crier Intern

At its annual college signing day celebration, Mountain View High March 23 recognized seven seniors who have committed to play a sport at the next level.

They were surrounded by family members, friends and coaches at the event, held after school in the main gym.

