MV-LA FB 2021

Mountain View High’s Dillon Daniels slips past Los Altos High defender Channing Hautop to score his second touchdown in last year's game between the rivals.

 R. Alan Hwang/Town Crier file photo

District rivals Los Altos and Mountain View highs cap their football seasons against one another 7 p.m. Friday in a non-league game at Mountain View.

The visiting Eagles are coming off a 28-0 drubbing of Cupertino. Friday’s homecoming victory boosted Los Altos’ record to 3-2 in the PAL/SCVAL El Camino Division and 4-5 overall.

