Although this isn’t the Mountain View High girls basketball team Xavier Cook imagined before the season started – two players expected to return chose not to play and another has been out with an injury – the coach has no complaints about where the Spartans stand six weeks into the campaign.
“We’re still trying to recover from that because those players were huge in what we did, but we’ve made adjustments offensively and defensively,” Cook said after Friday’s 51-47 win at Gunn, which raised Mountain View’s record to 2-0 in the SCVAL El Camino Division and 6-3 overall. “We don’t have a 15-point scorer, so we have to score as a group. Our identity is probably our defense, and we try to turn more of our defensive stuff into offensive stuff – like we did tonight.”
The Spartans scored 14 points off the 19 turnovers the Titans made Friday, highlighted by senior point guard Sydney Shimabukuro’s steal and layin that just beat the halftime buzzer. It capped an 8-0 run by Mountain View, which went into the locker room up 30-29.
“The game turned around when we made a quick run in whatever seconds were left on the clock in the first half,” said Cook, whose team trailed 29-22 with 1:12 to go. “Then we came out in the third and built off that.”
The Spartans outscored Gunn 10-5 in the third, with six of those points coming from Mikayla Kim. The sophomore guard opened the half with a breakaway layin, the start of a 6-0 spurt by Mountain View. She finished with 13 points; only junior guard Toki Morimoto (17) scored more for the Spartans.
Morimoto made the first two baskets of the fourth – a top-of-the-key 3 and a jumper from just inside the arc – to give Mountain View its biggest advantage at 45-34. The Titans (1-1, 6-4) answered with their own 5-0 run, but the Spartans countered with a low-post basket by Kim and a scoop layup from senior forward Lauren Dove, who totaled eight points.
Gunn scored the next six points, cutting Mountain View’s lead to 49-45 with 50 seconds left. The Titans then fouled to stop the clock, and senior center Annie Eggleton calmly stepped to the line and sank both free throws to secure the Spartans’ victory with 24 ticks to go.
Mountain View overcame a 22-point night from Gunn sharpshooter Vallory Kuelker, who drained four treys in the second quarter. However, the freshman mustered only two points after halftime.
“At the timeout (in the second quarter) we talked about if you just get in her face, she’s never going to make that shot, but if you play off of her, and give her any kind of room, she’s going take that shot.”
Mountain View also clamped down on defense in its league opener Jan. 5. The host Spartans edged Milpitas 35-34. Dove scored the winning basket with 21 seconds remaining.
“I like what we have,” Cook said of his squad. “I think this is a playoff team.”