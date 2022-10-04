MV golf Kaitlyn Hahn

Mountain View High’s Kaitlyn Hahn putts on the fourth hole at Shoreline Golf Links as teammate Michelle Liou watches.

 Bruce Jaffe/Special to the Town Crier

It will take a strong finish, but Mountain View High girls golf coach Bruce Jaffe remains optimistic about his team’s chances of playing beyond the regular season.

Entering this week with a 5-3 record, the Spartans are in the running for a berth in the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League championship tournament (top six teams qualify) and the Central Coast Section championships (top 16).

