No one can say the Mountain View High boys soccer team took the easy route to its first Central Coast Section title.
The seventh seed in the Open Division, the Spartans beat the top three seeds on the way to the championship, edging No. 1 Alisal 1-0 in Saturday’s final at Santa Clara University.
“I knew we could beat one of them, but not all three,” said Mountain View coach Jim Guirk, whose team topped No. 2 St. Francis on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals and No. 3 Sacred Heart Prep 2-0 in the semis. “And we did it without giving up a goal.”
The coach added that “defense is the strength of our team,” thanks largely to a backline featuring seniors Bryan Kim, Eduardo Caballero and Jamieson Deangelis.
“They’re the three fastest players I’ve had,” said McGuirk, in his 34th year at the helm.
Kim made an impact on offense as well, scoring the decisive goal on a penalty kick in Saturday’s title match. It came six minutes into the second half after forward Liam Barrett drew a penalty by getting “whacked pretty good” by an Alisal defender, McGuirk said.
So how did a center back who had scored two goals all season become the guy to take the PK?
“We don’t have a set guy,” McGuirk said. “I let (the players) decide on the field.”
It probably didn’t hurt that both of Kim’s previous goals came on PKs. His third was the most dramatic, grazing the crossbar before finding the back of the net Saturday night.
“The goalie had no chance,” McGuirk said. “Bryan really stepped up big when we needed it.”
Mountain View (15-2-5) dominated the rest of the half, the coach added, taking six or seven shots while giving Alisal (18-2-3) few chances.
The Spartans’ season continues this week in the Northern California playoffs. The No. 3 seed in Division I, Mountain View was scheduled to host No. 6 Whitney (14-2-5) in Tuesday’s quarterfinals, played after the Town Crier’s deadline.
