MV boys soccer champs

The Mountain View High boys soccer team celebrates its first CCS title, a 1-0 win over Alisal in Saturday’s Open Division final at Santa Clara University.

 David Gonzales/Special to the Town Crier

No one can say the Mountain View High boys soccer team took the easy route to its first Central Coast Section title.

The seventh seed in the Open Division, the Spartans beat the top three seeds on the way to the championship, edging No. 1 Alisal 1-0 in Saturday’s final at Santa Clara University.

