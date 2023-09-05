Mountain View High School football parents have launched a GoFundMe for the Daniels family, which suffered two serious health-related events at the team’s season-opening game.
Senior running back Dillon Daniels fractured his tibia and dislocated his foot in the Spartans’ Aug. 25 opener at The King’s Academy, according to Mountain View football coach and athletic director Tim Lugo. About 15 minutes later – soon after the ambulance arrived to care for Daniels – his mother, Lucinda, suffered a stroke, Lugo added. A second stroke followed the next day, leaving her “totally brain dead,” the coach said.
“We’re still processing what happened,” Lugo said Aug. 30. “Dillon is a great kid, and that family has touched a lot of people.”
Lucinda Daniels is an organ donor, according to Lugo, and medical professionals were looking for transplant candidates as of Aug. 30. Later that day, Dillon was set to undergo surgery on his leg; Lugo said the three-year varsity player hoped to be on the sideline for Friday’s home opener against Live Oak (played after the Town Crier’s deadline).
Younger brother Brandon Daniels, a member of the junior-varsity squad, planned to play in his team’s game earlier that day.
“Brandon said his mom would want him to play,” Lugo said.
In collaboration with the football team, the school administration is providing support for all the players, principal Kip Glazer said in a message to the MVHS community last week. Lugo said Glazer spoke to the team Aug. 28 and that the school “has mental health counselors on standby.”
Organizers of the GoFundMe campaign said the money raised will be used to help the family cover all medical expenses, funeral costs and living expenses. As of Thursday, the drive had raised more than $125,000 toward the goal of $150,000.
“The family is blown away by the level of support they’ve received when it’s needed most,” Lugo said.
