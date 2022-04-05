Nine Mountain View High senior athletes signed their college letters of intent Thursday at a ceremony in the main gym.
They included Patrick Kane (volleyball, UC Santa Barbara), Ana Nardelli (water polo, Orange Coast College), Ally Rudolph (swimming, Claremont McKenna College), Diogo Baptista (soccer, UC Riverside), Sophia Sasaki (soccer, University of Chicago), Charis Toney (soccer, Northwestern University), Allie Montoya (soccer, Stanford University), Emmanuel Leblond (cross-country, Johns Hopkins University) and Julia Gentin (cross-country, Amherst College).