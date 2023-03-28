MV boys golf

The Mountain View High boys golf team is off to a 4-0 start. Front, from left: Armaan Kapur, Ben Stasior, Jake Chin, Jack Pereira, Ko Kitani, Joe Hawkins and Jerard Bryson. Back: Nic Bellas, Alex Singh, JC Walsh and Alex Di Vitantonio.

 Bruce Jaffe/Special to the Town Crier

The Mountain View High boys golf team may be a longshot to make the Central Coast Section regional tournament, but coach Bruce Jaffe isn’t ruling out the possibility.

“It will be difficult for us to go to CCS, but if we keep playing better, anything can happen,” he said. “We definitely have the potential.”

