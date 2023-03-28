The Mountain View High boys golf team may be a longshot to make the Central Coast Section regional tournament, but coach Bruce Jaffe isn’t ruling out the possibility.
“It will be difficult for us to go to CCS, but if we keep playing better, anything can happen,” he said. “We definitely have the potential.”
The Spartans must first focus on qualifying for the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League championship tournament, which they haven’t done since 2017 (three years before Jaffe’s arrival).
“Winning the division is probably our best route,” said Jaffe, whose squad is off to a 4-0 start in the SCVAL El Camino Division.
Only the winner of the El Camino and the top-tier De Anza Division receive automatic berths in the league tourney. The four other qualifying teams are determined by score differential, which measures the performance of a round in relation to the relative difficulty of the course.
Jaffe said Mountain View entered this week ranked eighth in this category among the SCVAL’s 14 teams. The Spartans were No. 1 in the El Camino, however, thanks to some dominating performances. The team’s four wins have been decisive – the closest match was a 227-242 victory over Santa Clara March 8 – and by an average of 68 strokes.
“Winning (the division) will take an undefeated record or one loss,” Jaffe said. “I think that will require constant improvement during the season. If we do that, the scores will take care of themselves.”
The impending return of senior Jack Pereira, who missed the first month of the season, should only help Mountain View’s chances.
“He’s one of our top players,” Jaffe said. “That will be great and give us a boost.”
Pereira is one of five seniors on the 11-man squad. The other four have started every match: Alex Di Vitantonio, Joe Hawkins, Ko Kitani and Ben Stasior. Junior JC Walsh and sophomore Jake Chin have also started all four matches.
When asked to name his best player so far, Jaffe said Walsh, Chin and Kitani are “neck and neck.”
Kitani earned medalist honors in Thursday’s 206-287 rout of Fremont at Sunnyvale Muni with a nine-hole round of 37. He also posted the best score (38) in the Spartans’ 206-352 walloping of Wilcox March 6 at Los Lagos.
Walsh was the medalist in Mountain View’s 219-248 season-opening win over Gunn; he shot a 42 March 1 at Shoreline Golk Links. Chin took top honors March 8, recording a 39 in the Spartans’ 227-242 victory over Santa Clara at Shoreline.
“That was our most significant win,” Jaffe said, “because we thought Santa Clara would be formidable.”
The coach also expects Milpitas, off to a 3-0 start, and possibly Homestead to challenge Mountain View for the division title. Jaffe hopes his team’s makeup will help give the Spartans an edge.
“There’s great team camaraderie and wonderful chemistry,” he said. “It’s the best chemistry in my three seasons; they’re all great friends. And they’re working really hard.”
The Spartans are slated to host Wilcox 3:30 p.m. today at Shoreline.
