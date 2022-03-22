St. Francis High has promoted Lake Merchen to head coach of the girls volleyball team.
Merchen, an assistant coach for the Lancers since 2020, replaces Mike Rubin, who stepped down at the end of last season after eight years at the helm.
“We are very excited to have coach Merchen as our new head girls volleyball coach here at St. Francis High School,” director of athletics Michael Pilawski said in a press release issued March 8. “He has proven himself to be a great teacher of the game and someone who is well respected by coaches and players that are around him. We are confident coach Merchen will build on the great tradition of Lancer volleyball and grow it into an even better program.”
Before coming to St. Francis, Merchen served as head coach at Aptos High and guided the Mariners to a state championship in 2019.
The Clovis native is a 2018 graduate of UC Santa Cruz, where he was a standout on the men’s volleyball team. A two-time American Volleyball Coaches Association First Team All-American, the former team captain ranks No. 1 in school history in kills, aces and digs. Merchen was twice voted the UC Santa Cruz Male Athlete of the Year.
“It is an honor to be the new head varsity girls volleyball coach at St. Francis, a program with a rich history of developing amazing student-athletes and future leaders in our community,” Merchen said in a statement. “I am excited for the opportunity to work with the athletes, parents and administration to continue representing St. Francis High School with fortitude and excellence.”
Merchen takes over a squad that last fall placed third in the West Catholic Athletic League and finished 20-12 overall after losing to WCAL foe Mitty in the Northern California Open Division final.
In addition to working at St. Francis, Merchen coaches indoor and beach volleyball at the Mountain View Volleyball Club and is also an assistant coach with the West Valley College women’s team.