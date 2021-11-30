Friday night’s Central Coast Section Division I football championship game won’t only be remembered for what happened on the Westmont High field – Serra stunned St. Francis 16-12 – but also the violence that occurred in the parking lot.
Gunshots rang out just after the Padres scored what proved to be the winning touchdown with 2:18 to play, prompting spectators in the stands and everyone on the field to seek cover or drop to the ground.
The game resumed approximately 40 minutes later, after dozens of police officers secured the parking lot and began their investigation into the shooting of two young men who authorities said are expected to survive (see related story in News).
The ordeal overshadowed the loss for St. Francis coach Greg Calcagno, whose top-seeded team was denied a chance to play for the state championship.
“Obviously, our guys being safe is the most important thing,” he said. “And at the end of the day, we’re playing a football game. We don’t want anybody to get hurt.”
The series of shots could be heard on the field, despite many in the standing-room-only crowd (estimated at more than 5,000 people) reacting loudly to Serra quarterback Dominique Lampkin’s 2-yard touchdown run. The second-seeded Padres attempted the two-point conversion – a pass completed just short of the goal line – before word of the incident reached CCS officials, who halted play.
Once site operators deemed it safe to continue, the teams were given several minutes to warm up before Serra kicked off to St. Francis. Viliami Teu returned the kick 22 yards, putting the Lancers at their own 29 with 2:12 remaining. The Padres were called for pass interference on first down, which advanced the ball 15 yards, and then St. Francis crossed midfield on Camilo Arquette’s 8-yard run up the middle.
After Josh Perry’s incomplete pass, Arquette ran through the heart of the Serra defense again, this time for 5 yards and a first down. But the Lancers still needed 43 yards to reach the end zone (two missed extra points earlier in the game made a field goal inconsequential) with only 1:35 to get there.
St. Francis had little choice but to pass, leaving their top offense threat – running back Teu – on the sideline. A pair of Padres sandwiched Perry on first down and the ball popped out, but offensive tackle Oliver Bari pounced on it at his team’s 49. Perry’s deep pass to a double-covered Riley Long fell incomplete on second down and the QB’s next throw sailed high. Now in a fourth-and-18 situation, Perry fired another pass to receiver Long, this one just out of his reach.
Serra took over, ran out the final seconds and started to celebrate a win over the team that it fell to 44-21 just three weeks earlier in a game that decided the West Catholic Athletic League champion.
The Padres’ defense was the difference this time around. Serra held the previously undefeated Lancers to a season low for points (they scored at least 31 in their previous 11 games) and kept touchdown machine Teu (a school-record 28 this year) out of the end zone. Teu, who scored twice and set a school record with 334 yards rushing the last time these teams met, was limited to 70 yards on 21 carries.
“They were prepared,” the senior said of Serra. “They knew we only run the ball, so they put eight people in the box so they would stuff up the run; there were no holes.”
Other than Perry’s bootleg touchdown run of 32 yards that put St. Francis ahead 12-10 with 7:20 left in the fourth quarter, the Padres (11-1) prevented big plays. Teu’s longest run was 11 yards and Perry’s longest pass was a 19-yarder, both of which came on the game-opening drive that ended with a sack on a fourth-and-1 play from Serra’s 26.
“They tackled better,” Calcagno said of what the Padres did differently than when the teams faced off Nov. 6 in San Mateo. “I know Coach (Patrick Walsh) wasn’t very happy with how they tackled last time, and they didn’t give (Teu) as much room to do what he does – to scoot out as fast.”
Serra scored first Friday, with Leonardo Galindo drilling a 49-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter. St. Francis also fell behind early in its previous playoff games, only to roar back and rout Aptos and Menlo-Atherton in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively. The Lancers seized the lead just before halftime of the final when Arquette plowed up the middle from 4 yards out.
Serra went back on top midway though the third quarter on Lampkin’s 21-yard pass to Sione Laulea. Trailing 10-6, St. Francis drove as far as Serra’s 35 before going backward on a sack of Perry that led to a punt. The Lancers regained the lead on Perry’s bootleg, but they couldn’t hold on to it.
“It doesn’t take away from what we did, but obviously, you don’t want to lose your last game,” Calcagno said. “And everything we did was great, except we didn’t finish today.”