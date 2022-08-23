Ethan Ling

Ethan Ling of Los Altos controls the ball in a recent soccer game with his club team.

 Courtesy of the Ling family

On the soccer field, fullback Ethan Ling defends the goal, but when he isn’t playing, he helps his club team reach its goals through fundraising.

The Los Altos teen, who plays for Breakers FC 13U, started his GoFundMe campaign, “Fish for Futbol,” in the spring to raise money for his team’s travel expenses. As an incentive to donate, Ethan and his father, Chris, reward donors with fish that are freshly caught from their family’s boat.

