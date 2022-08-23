On the soccer field, fullback Ethan Ling defends the goal, but when he isn’t playing, he helps his club team reach its goals through fundraising.
The Los Altos teen, who plays for Breakers FC 13U, started his GoFundMe campaign, “Fish for Futbol,” in the spring to raise money for his team’s travel expenses. As an incentive to donate, Ethan and his father, Chris, reward donors with fish that are freshly caught from their family’s boat.
Ethan not only enjoys fishing with family, but he also welcomes the opportunity to share his catch – which includes Pacific Chinook salmon – with those who donate to the cause.
“I think it’s a win-win for both of us,” said the eighth-grader at St. Simon Parish School.
Ethan’s team was invited to play with the best club teams in the U.S. at national tournaments this summer. They competed at the Manchester City Cup in San Diego at the end of May and traveled to Dallas in June for the MLS NEXT Fest Showcase.
Over the summer, the Breakers played in tournaments in Los Angeles and Monterey. Next summer, the team has been invited to play in France.
While such experiences can prove valuable for young soccer players, the cost of travel and other related expenses can be an obstacle to participating. That’s why Ethan launched the GoFundMe with his dad.
“When me and my dad were out on the boat, we were like, ‘If people donate, let’s give them fish,’” Ethan said.
The campaign began in April with donations from family and close friends, according to Ethan. It has since expanded, accumulating nearly $1,700 in
“I’m really happy,” Ethan said. “I was very surprised when, on the first time that we tried, we raised $800 and people kept donating.”
While Ethan is proud of what he has accomplished, he strives to raise enough money for that trip to France next summer. According to Ethan, this is a unique opportunity for his team, especially because of how difficult it is to earn the invitations.
“It’s not very often that clubs like our club are even let into these things,” he said.
Competing against high-level teams is considered critical to players like Ethan because they allow them to improve their game and catch the attention of recruiters.
“It’s a chance for the people who haven’t been seen … to get a chance under the spotlight,” Ethan said.
Ethan’s mother, Emily Ling, anticipates that with continued support, “Fish for Futbol” could raise enough money to fund the trip.
“Hopefully, next year we might come up with enough money so that all the kids on the team can go to France,” she said.
Ethan said he appreciates the support he has received and plans to broaden his fundraising reach in the future.
“I plan on continuing my fundraising and expanding what I have,” he said. “I think it is really important … and I’m really happy with what I have done so far.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments