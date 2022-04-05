Last weekend’s Stanford Invitational drew many of the top track and field athletes in the greater Bay Area, and several participants from local high schools proved they belonged among them.
Los Altos, Mountain View and St. Francis highs each had at least one competitor finish fourth or better in Saturday’s finals.
Los Altos senior Shawn Toney placed second in the boys 400-meter hurdles with a time of 54.14 seconds and finished fourth in the 110 hurdles with a personal-best 14.79 He was also part of the Eagles’ third-place 4x400 relay team (3:25.47).
Los Altos junior Lauren Soobrian was second in the girls 1,600 run, finishing in 4:55.19. That time is one second off the school record, according to Eagles coach Steph MacKenzie.
Soobrian’s teammate, junior Ella Fadil, took third in the 3,200 run with a personal-record time of 10:45.03.
On the boys side of the 3,200, Mountain View senior Emmanuel Leblond came in second with a 9:08.73. St. Francis senior Julian Vargas took third (9:15.50).
Mountain View freshman Hannah Rutherford placed fourth in the girls 100 dash by running a 12.46. In the preliminaries, she won her heat with a 12.24. That time broke the school’s freshman record, according to sprints coach Mark Rutner.
St. Francis’ Lillian Kaelber placed third in the girls 400 dash by clocking a 58.54. Teammate and fellow sophomore Jamie Wade tied for fifth in the high jump by clearing 4 feet, 11 inches.
In the girls distance medley relay, Los Altos (12:37.98) edged St. Francis (12:39.32) for fourth.
Softball
After an 8-0 start, St. Francis met its match Saturday in the semifinals of the Michelle Carew Classic in Anaheim.
The Lancers lost 3-2 to Canyon, the eventual champ. Canyon pitcher Kylee Magee struck out 14 Lancers en route to the victory.
St. Francis bounced back later in the day, beating Norco 11-6 to claim third place with a 4-1 record.
Jessica Oakland led the Lancers by going 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Lexi O’Gorman drove in a pair of runs, while Brooke Deppiesse had two hits and an RBI. Shannon Keighran earned the win.
Oakland and fellow senior Sydney Stewart, who contributed an RBI double in the game, were both named to the all-tournament team.
In SCVAL De Anza Division play Friday, host Mountain View thumped Fremont 15-5. The Spartans led 12-2 after four innings.
Makayla Kim went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Winning pitcher Anjali Lauwers was 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored.