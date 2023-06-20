Just months before he competed in his first powerlifting tournament early this spring, local high school freshman Austin Harrison made it his goal to set a state record. He exceeded that goal, setting three records en route to his No. 1 ranking in California.
“I was looking at the California state records and I (thought) ... I’m not too far off from this. I might as well just keep going with it,” he said.
Three months later, the Los Altos resident set records in squat, bench press and deadlift in his division (age 15, 67.5 kgs) at the Make Your Own Luck Open Tournament in San Luis Obispo.
Harrison was introduced to powerlifting when his family set up a home gym in their garage during quarantine.
“(My parents) got a whole rack and set it up in our garage,” he said. “That was what made it really accessible for me to just start and then I just found out that I really liked it, so I just kept going with it.”
Harrison did not start powerlifting to compete in the sport, but he is competitive by nature. The Bellarmine Prep student said he enjoyed arm wrestling with his older brother in elementary school and has tried several other sports.
“My brother played baseball for a while and I picked that up for nine years,” Harrison said. “I did water polo. I played soccer. I actually did a ton of sports, but I was not really good at any of them.”
Then powerlifting came along. Harrison had found his fit.
“I remember just how bad of a feeling it was to dedicate yourself to something that you wouldn’t do if you didn’t feel like you had to,” he said. “When I started wrestling and lifting, I was so much happier to be doing something I actually love rather than just something I have to do.”
He soon dropped wrestling, the first sport in which he found success, to focus on powerlifting.
Like wrestling, powerlifting involves weight management; competitors are divided into weight classes and by age. Only weeks before the Make Your Own Luck Open Tournament, Harrison weighed in at 156 pounds but said he wanted to get down to 148 for a better chance at setting a record.
“The entire morning of the tournament, I was spitting into a cup to lose weight,” he said. “On the car drive there, I had like three hoodies on and like three sweats on – just sweating everything out. I didn’t drink water for a whole day before.”
Harrison made weight at 148 but hopes to compete in a higher weight class in the future and avoid some of the discomfort that comes with dropping pounds.
Harrison said his success in the sport has motivated him to keep competing – in high school and beyond.
“As far as college goes, it’s not like an actual NCAA sport, but it is a growing sport, so who knows?” he said. “We’ll see how big it is by then, but I hope I can compete in actual organized college tournaments.”
