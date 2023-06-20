Austin Harrison

Austin Harrison of Los Altos competes in the Make Your Own Luck Open Tournament in San Luis Obispo, where he set three state records in his division.

 Courtesy of Austin Harrison

Just months before he competed in his first powerlifting tournament early this spring, local high school freshman Austin Harrison made it his goal to set a state record. He exceeded that goal, setting three records en route to his No. 1 ranking in California.

“I was looking at the California state records and I (thought) ... I’m not too far off from this. I might as well just keep going with it,” he said.

