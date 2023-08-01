Los Altos Hills Little League Senior Division

Members of Los Altos & Los Altos Hills Little League’s Senior Division sit together in the dugout after one of their playoff wins. The squad placed third in the West Region Tournament, which is the best any team from the local league has done in the postseason.

 Kate Jain/Special to the Town Crier

When the season began in May, the Senior Division team from Los Altos & Los Altos Hills Little League didn’t dream big. Members of the new under-16 team surely couldn’t have imagined playing baseball into late July.

“At the start, we didn’t take it so seriously,” said standout pitcher/outfielder Kai McQuiddy, who helped organize the team. “But as the season progressed, we really had a shot at doing well – and all the guys were doing their best.”

