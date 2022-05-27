With Wednesday's Central Coast Section Division IV softball semifinal slipping away – Los Altos High went from leading 3-0 after two innings to trailing 9-3 midway through the fourth – coach Robert Herrera said he implored his team to “reset and refocus.”
The third-seeded Eagles did just that, rallying for an 11-10 win over No. 7 Pacific Grove to secure the program’s first CCS final appearance in 27 years.
“It was a little nerve-racking,” Los Altos first baseman Maggie Byrne said of the comeback. “They (led by) six runs and it felt like we were falling apart – but then we got our bats back.”
The Eagles (14-12-1 overall) scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth and three in the fifth to trim the deficit to 9-8. After the Breakers (16-11) put up a run in the sixth, Los Altos answered with two in the bottom of the frame to tie the game and scored an unconventional run in the seventh to seal the victory May 25.
The winning run came courtesy of pitcher Sophia Asar, who had given up 10 while on the mound (only five of them earned) that blazing afternoon at San Jose’s PAL Stadium. The sophomore “did a great job and worked a full count to walk,” Herrera said, and then stole second base (her third steal of the day). A few batters later, Byrne stepped to the plate with two away and drilled a single to center. Initially headed for home, Asar retreated to third but got caught between the two bases. She was chased home by the third baseman, whose throw to the catcher hit Asar in the back, allowing her to safely cross the plate.
“It was a crazy way to score,” Herrera said. “What a wacky way to win.”
Byrne, racing to second, wasn’t able to watch the whole thing play out but feared the worst as she eyed Asar’s dilemma.
“It looked like she was dead in the water between third and home. … Then the ball hit off her back,” the junior said. “It was awesome,”
Byrne didn’t get the RBI, of course, but she did record one in the fourth on a triple that spurred the Eagles’ rally.
“That got the momentum going, and it was followed by some nice singles to get me in,” she said.
After Los Altos added three runs in the fifth, Pacific Grove got one back in the top of the sixth. The Eagles answered with two in the bottom of the inning, tying the game on a safety squeeze that scored Alysandra Barrios from third.
“That was huge,” Herrera said. “Sarah Zoglin laid down a perfect bunt and Aly just beat the throw.”
Shortstop Barrios made a key play with her glove in the top of the seventh, turning a double play that ended Pacific Grove’s threat.
“Aly had made two errors and was pretty low,” the coach said, “but then she made a huge double play.”
Los Altos made four errors in all, but Herrera said Asar didn’t let the unearned runs that came with them bother her.
“She’s tough,” Herrera said of his ace, who’s pitched all but one inning for the Eagles this year. “She was unfazed.”
Byrne called Asar “super composed,” adding that “we wouldn’t be here without her.”
Byrne and catcher Emeline Gaunce each notched three hits in the game, with the latter driving in a pair of runs. Asar, Barrios, Stefania Bilyeu and Lauren Han had two hits each. One of Han’s hits was a triple in the first.
The Eagles were scheduled to face No. 8 Piedmont Hills (15-9-1) in Saturday’s final, slated for 10 a.m. at West Valley College. That cuts into the start of the club season for players like Byrne, but she’s OK with that.
“It’s great to represent our school and maybe be part of something historic,” she said.
A win sends Los Altos to next week's Northern California playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments