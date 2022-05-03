Dave DeGeronimo said it wasn’t easy leaving Los Altos High after three years as football coach, but he couldn’t pass up the chance to take over the program at Palo Alto High.
Applying just weeks ago to replace Nelson Gifford, who resigned last month, DeGeronimo was announced as the Vikings’ new coach Thursday.
“When Nelson stepped down, it caught me by surprise and I wasn’t sure what to do – Los Altos gave me my first shot at being a head coach and we did a lot of good things,” DeGeronimo said. “But I work in that district and saw an opportunity to teach classes at the high-school level.”
That opportunity wasn’t available at Los Altos, according to DeGeronimo, who spoke with athletic director Michelle Noeth before applying and found out there were no teaching positions opening up there. DeGeronimo, who teaches PE at Greene Middle School, said he also will get to teach a class or two at Paly next school year.
“I love Los Altos, but it’s tough being an off-campus coach,” he said.
DeGeronimo broke the news of his departure to the Los Altos players April 27.
“They were in shock at first,” the coach said. “It was a hard moment.”
DeGeronimo added that he takes solace in knowing he is leaving the program in a good place. The Eagles are coming off an 8-4 season in which they won their first playoff game in 15 years.
“I’m pretty happy where it is right now,” he said. “Everything is set up for spring, and the coach coming in should be pretty happy. It should be an easy transition.”
DeGeronimo, whose 22-year coaching career includes two stints as an assistant at Paly, said he has a lot of good memories from his three seasons at Los Altos. And they go beyond the wins.
“My proudest moments have to do with the kids buying into the program and all the hard work they put in,” he said.