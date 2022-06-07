As a freshman, Shawn Toney didn’t even dare to dream about setting the Los Altos High record for the boys 300-meter hurdles.
“I was running it in 44 or 45 seconds,” he said, “and when I saw the school record, I was laughing because I was nowhere near that.”
Three years later, Toney not only owns that record, but also a bronze medal for placing third in the event May 28 at the state track and field championships in Clovis. He finished in 37.42 seconds, besting the school record he set a week earlier at the Central Coast Section championships (37.61).
“It’s pretty amazing,” the UCLA-bound Toney said of becoming the first Los Altos boy in 23 years to place at least third at state. “My goal was to finish in the top three, but I knew the top six all had close times and that it could go any which way.”
Thanks to a fast start and an even faster finish, the race went the right way for Toney. The senior said he got out quicker than he did at the preliminaries a day earlier – he finished fourth with a 37.68 – and found another gear with the finish line in his sights.
“I’m usually faster than most of them on the backstretch,” he said. “I was fourth or fifth with 100 (meters) to go, and with each hurdle, I was getting closer and closer. On the final hurdle, I was chasing the No. 1 (seeded) guy and got over the last hurdle smoother than him, and went from fourth to third.”
Toney edged Wilson’s Isaac Lewis by 0.02 seconds.
What a way for Toney to finish his high school career, especially after qualifying in three events in 2021 and not being able to compete due to the pandemic.
“I was pretty disappointed when it was canceled last year, and I set it as a goal for myself this year,” he said. “Being there for the first time made it more special, for sure.”
Toney also ran on the Eagles’ 4x400 relay team at state. He and Reece Enthoven, Jake Howmiller and Braden Harrison combined for an 18th-place time of 4:24.02 in the May 27 prelims.
Soobrian secures fourth
The winds kicked up as the sun went down at state, prompting Los Altos runner Lauren Soobrian to alter her race plan for the girls 3,200 final. She needed a shield.
“My goal was to tuck behind someone in the main pack,” the junior said.
The strategy helped Soobrian stay with the lead group for the first two miles, but she wasn’t able to maintain the brisk pace of the race beyond that.
“After the second mile, I fell off the main pack and led the second pack,” she said.
Soobrian never fell too far behind, though. She finished fourth with a time of 10 minutes, 24.25 seconds to earn a spot on the podium May 28 at Buchanan High.
“I expected to make the top 10, but you never know,” Soobrian said of her mindset going in. “There were a lot of fast girls.”
Eagles co-head coach Steph MacKenzie called Soobrian’s effort “a great result for a strategic race and the windy conditions.” Soobrian is the first Los Altos runner, boy or girl, to medal in the 3,200 at state, the coach noted, and it’s been 18 years since any girl from the school placed at least third in any event there.
Teammate Ella Fadil also ran in the 3,200. The junior, in her first year of high school track, placed 18th with a 10:59.11.
Other local results
Locals who did not get beyond the prelims included Los Altos’ Megan MacKenzie, who competed in the triple jump, and the girls 4x400 relay that included MacKenzie, Cameron Cox, Maddy Randall and Jenna Houdek.
For the Los Altos boys, Zach Fagin competed in the high jump, long jump and on the 4x100 relay team, which also included Joshua Kung, who took part in the triple jump. Howmiller and Harrison ran on that relay team as well.
Mountain View freshman Hannah Rutherford raced in the 200 and 400 dashes. Her 12th-place finish in the latter is the best in school history at state, Spartan sprints coach Mark Rutner said.
