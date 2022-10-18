New Los Altos High wrestling coach Steven Vaughan believes he’s suited for taking over a team that’s essentially starting over – again. The Eagles’ seventh coach in as many years, he’s tasked with rebuilding a program that’s lacked wrestlers and success during this erratic era.

“We’re starting from scratch; a lot of them are in their first year,” Vaughan said of his wrestlers, many of whom he met at a team meeting two weeks ago. “The good thing is that I didn’t start wrestling until my freshman year, so I know what it takes.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.