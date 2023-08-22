Jamie Baum

Los Altos native Jamie Baum pitches for Team USA in a game against South Korea earlier this month at the Women’s Baseball World Cup at Port Arthur Stadium in Ontario, Canada.

 Courtesy of World Baseball Softball Confederation

Aided by the arm and bat of Los Altos High graduate Jamie Baum, Team USA dominated Group A play earlier this month at the 2023 World Baseball Softball Confederation Women’s Baseball World Cup at Port Arthur Stadium in Ontario, Canada.

Baum earned a win in her lone start of the tournament and later homered for Team USA, which went 5-0.

