Aided by the arm and bat of Los Altos High graduate Jamie Baum, Team USA dominated Group A play earlier this month at the 2023 World Baseball Softball Confederation Women’s Baseball World Cup at Port Arthur Stadium in Ontario, Canada.
Baum earned a win in her lone start of the tournament and later homered for Team USA, which went 5-0.
The righty pitched three scoreless innings in her squad’s 14-0 shellacking of South Korea Aug. 9. Baum allowed just two hits, struck out five batters and walked two.
Playing first base three days later, Baum blasted a three-run homer in Team USA’s 29-0 dismantling of Hong Kong.
Team USA returns to action next summer, when it will seek a gold medal in the Women’s Baseball World Cup Finals, also taking place in Ontario.
A baseball player through high school, Baum earned a spot on the USA Baseball Women’s National Team last summer. The 2021 Los Altos grad pitched, played in the outfield and served as a designated hitter in a five-game friendly series her team won in Ontario.
The 20-year-old also plays on the women’s basketball team at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Indiana.
