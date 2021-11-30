It’s become routine this year: When the Eagles run, they set records.
That trend continued at Saturday’s state cross-country championships at Woodward Park in Fresno, where the Los Altos High girls broke their own school record on the 5K course to finish sixth in Division 1.
“The girls had an amazing day at the state meet,” coach Steph MacKenzie said.
The Eagles’ combined team time of 1 hour, 34 minutes and 55 seconds was 2:20 faster than the record they set in October running in the Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park.
No team from the Central Coast Section posted a better time, regardless of division, and only 11 squads in the state ran faster.
Points wise, Los Altos actually tied Great Oak of Temecula for fifth in Division 1 with 199 points but lost the tiebreaker.
“Our goal going into the race was to place top 10,” MacKenzie said, “so the girls performed far above expectations. Division 1 is incredibly competitive and we were against some of the top teams in the country.”
Lauren Soobrian paced Los Altos by running an 18:02 for 11th place in her division and 27th overall. MacKenzie called the junior’s performance “incredible after coming back from injury, and she is still just running three days a week and cross training in between.”
Junior Fiona Bodkin placed 37th with a personal-record run of 18:41, and senior Riley Capuano was the Eagles’ next-best finisher at 39th with an 18:46. Sophomores Jasleen Sidhu (69th, 19:15) and Maddy Randall (98th, 19:48) rounded out the team’s scoring. Sidhu set a personal record.
Leblond leads MV boys
On the boys’ side of Division I, Mountain View placed 14th with a team time of 1:21:46.
Senior Emmanuel Leblond was the speediest Spartan, completing the course in a 12th-place time of 15:28.
Junior Evan Markelz came in 48th with a 15:57 and senior Nicholas Trepanier was 82nd with a 16:20. Also counting toward the team score: senior Conner Blalack (111th, 16:37) and senior Riordan Ashby (159th, 17:23.
SF girls 4th, boys 21st
The St. Francis girls finished fourth in Division 2 with a team time of 1:35:37 that ranked 14th overall.
Freshman Sabrina Zanetto led the Lancers with an 18:30, good enough for 19th in her division.
Junior Hinako Yamamota came in 41st (19:05), senior Christel Elkins took 43rd (19:07) sophomore Lillian Kaelber finished 63rd (19:20) and Caitlin Cilley was 74th (19:32).
The St. Francis boys placed 21st in Division 2 with a team time of 1:25:32, led by junior Jack Sloan (51st, 16:14).