After a two-year hiatus, the Los Altos High School Color Run returned April 2 and raised nearly $21,000 for the athletic department.
“I am delighted we were able to have the event, and it was so awesome to see smiling faces,” athletic director Michelle Noeth said.
She added that more than 300 people from the community participated in the on-campus 5K run/walk, which featured colored-powder checkpoints to run through, music, awards and other festivities.
The $20,745 raised came close to meeting the organizers’ goal of $25,000.
The school’s athletic boosters helped make the event happen, and volunteers included members of every sports team.
Funds will go toward fulfilling the athletic department’s wish list, which includes a new track and field jump pit, a digital wall of fame for the gym foyer, painted school logos for the pool deck and team rooms, new helmets for the football and lacrosse teams, and new padding for the backstop softball field.