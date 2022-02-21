Neither Los Altos nor Mountain View put on a shooting a clinic in Saturday’s Central Coast Section Division I playoff game, but the defense played by both girls basketball teams contributed to that.
The fifth-seeded Eagles beat the No. 12 Spartans 42-20 in a second-round game in which the district rivals shot a combined 17 of 80 from the field.
“Luckily, we didn’t need that many points to come out ahead,” Los Altos coach Erik Stuart said. “But we knew it was going to be a low-scoring game.”
A game that largely came down to which team had more scoring opportunities: Los Altos put up 16 more field-goal attempts and took twice as many free throws (28) as Mountain View.
“The defensive part of our scouting plan worked for us,” said coach Xavier Cook, whose Spartans pressured the Eagles’ guard from the get-go. “We kept the score down. But at the end of the day, we couldn’t make a shot and they made more than we did.”
Mountain View made just one field goal in the first half – a low-post basket from Lauren Dove in the closing minute – yet only trailed 16-7. That’s because Los Altos struggled to make anything other than a free throw after scoring the game’s first seven points. The Eagles sank seven foul shots in the second quarter, with their only other points coming when Tara Davari found a cutting Tessa Player for a layin.
“I turned to my assistant at one point in the first half and said, ‘Is there a lid on the basket?” Stuart said. “We had a lot of good looks that just didn’t go down.”
That lid started coming loose in the third quarter – for both teams. Mountain View’s Sydney Shimabukoro buried a 3 to answer Los Altos’ 4-0 run to start the half and teammate Mikayla Kim made a pair of free throws before Abby Lu countered for the Eagles with a pull-up jumper from midrange. After the teams traded buckets, Nyla Ware banked in a 3 that enabled her Spartans to enter the fourth quarter down just 24-17.
Mountain View would get no closer. A free throw by Macy Watson and Davari’s layin off a steal pushed Los Altos’ lead to 10 in the opening minute of the fourth. After Dove split free throws on the Spartans’ next possession, the Eagles went on a 15-0 run to seal the win. Lu scored five of those points, swishing a 3 that Stuart called “huge for us,” and draining two free throws.
Mountain View, meanwhile, went six minutes without scoring – a streak snapped by Janessa Ibarra’s midrange jumper.
“The ball wasn’t finding the inside of the basket and we had some key turnovers,” Cook said. “Hats off to (the Eagles) – they took advantage of our mistakes.”
Los Altos also took advantage of its superior size Saturday. Six-footer Watson and the 5-10 Natalie Holm grabbed 13 and 10 rebounds, respectively, including several on the offensive end to keep possessions alive. Watson added eight points and Holm six. Lu paced the Eagles with 10 points; Davari contributed eight and Player six.
Ware led the Spartans with six points and Dove had four.
Los Altos (16-8) advances to the quarterfinals to face No. 4 Santa Teresa (13-5) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Mountain View, which edged unseeded Salinas 41-39 in Friday’s first round, finishes 14-9 overall.