Mira Sundar

Mira Sundar looks to shoot in front of a Palo Alto defender in Friday's game. The senior scored a team-high nine points in the loss.

A week into the league season, the Los Altos High girls basketball team hasn’t been able to avoid that killer quarter.

In last week’s losses, 42-32 at Monta Vista and 37-31 versus Palo Alto, the Eagles mustered just two points in a quarter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.