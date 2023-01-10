A week into the league season, the Los Altos High girls basketball team hasn’t been able to avoid that killer quarter.
A week into the league season, the Los Altos High girls basketball team hasn’t been able to avoid that killer quarter.
In last week’s losses, 42-32 at Monta Vista and 37-31 versus Palo Alto, the Eagles mustered just two points in a quarter.
In the Jan. 3 SCVAL De Anza Division opener, Los Altos trailed undefeated Monta Vista 12-2 after the first quarter but rallied to take the lead in the third “before we ran out of gas,” coach Erik Stuart said.
Friday against Palo Alto, the Eagles slogged through a two-point second quarter and trailed 13-8 at halftime. Los Altos again surged in the third, briefly leading before Paly (2-0 league) found its shooting stroke.
In both defeats, the Eagles were undone by turnovers – committing a whopping 31 against the Matadors and then 20 versus the Vikings.
Los Altos made 12 turnovers by halftime Friday, largely due to Paly’s pressure defense.
“They decided at some point in the middle of the second quarter to play a much tighter press, with more pressure in the full court, and we had problems with it,” Stuart said.
After tying the game at 8 on Maggie Byrne’s baseline jumper less than a minute into the second quarter, the Eagles sputtered on offense. They missed their next five shots and turned the ball over six times. The Vikings struggled as well, shooting 0-12 from 3-point range, but Kaella Peters’ drive and Nadia Brown’s three free throws (after an ill-advised foul by Los Altos) put them up five at halftime. Palo Alto also dominated the offensive glass, rebounding eight of its misses – including five on one possession.
The Eagles (7-6 overall) shook off their second-quarter strife with an inspired effort in the third. They scored eight of the first 10 points of the period. Mira Sundar made two free throws and a drive (by ducking under a defender on the left block), Byrne banked in a pull-up jumper and Natalie Holm drained a short shot off an inbound pass to give Los Altos a 16-15 advantage.
Paly rallied to lead 20-16, but the Eagles closed the quarter on a 7-0 run featuring fastbreak layins from Macy Watson, Holm and Sundar, who tacked on a free throw to put her team up three.
“In the third quarter, we handled (Paly’s pressure) better,” Stuart said. “And when you can break tight, intense pressure like that, you’re going to get chances at the rim, and that’s what we did. But at the end of the game, it was a little too much.”
Paly opened the fourth with an 11-0 run that included a trio of 3s from Vienn Sheng, who snapped her team’s streak of 19 straight misses from beyond the arc. Los Altos got as close as 35-31 on Watson’s drive with 55 seconds to play.
Sundar totaled nine points to pace the Eagles.
