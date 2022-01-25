A one-point loss at Los Gatos two days earlier took a physical toll on the Los Altos High girls basketball team, which went into Friday’s home game against Wilcox “pretty banged up,” coach Erik Stuart said. “Several players were far from full strength.”
It showed on offense – the Eagles were 1-for-20 from 3-point range and committed 18 turnovers Friday – but not on defense. Los Altos prevailed 40-29 by coercing the Chargers into 23 turnovers and holding them to just 31 shots.
“Our defense was really good,” Stuart said.
So was sophomore Natalie Holm, who was asked to score more with Abby Lu out injured and fellow starters Tessa Player and Macy Watson playing limited minutes. Holm delivered, producing a career-high 15 points to lead all scorers. She also grabbed 10 rebounds.
“It was the best game of her career by far,” Stuart said. “I’m thrilled with her performance.”
The forward had four points in the first quarter and center Watson scored six of her eight – highlighted by a top-of-the-key 3 – to help the Eagles take a 16-9 lead into the second.
Los Altos managed just six points in the second stanza but held last-place Wilcox to only five. The Eagles’ defense got even better in third, as they surrendered just one basket while extending their lead to 30-16. Holm scored the first two baskets of the quarter and Tara Davari capped it with a layin off a steal.
Davari (six points) opened the fourth with another breakaway layup. Los Altos twice led by 17 in the final period before the Chargers went on a 6-0 run – aided by a slew of turnovers and a few bad shots by the Eagles – in the final two minutes.
The win boosted Los Altos’ record to 3-3 in the SCVAL De Anza Division and 11-4 overall.
The Eagles are slated to visit Homestead 7 p.m. today.
In other girls basketball action last week, Pinewood won its three games to improve to 10-1.
The Panthers opened by crushing King’s Academy 88-34 Jan. 18, making a school-record 19 3-pointers in the process. Alex Facelo made six of them.
After routing Notre Dame-Belmont 89-37 Friday at home behind 33 points from Elle Ladine, Pinewood rallied to beat Monte Vista-Danville 66-61 at Saturday’s Carondelet Showdown. The Panthers outscored the Mustangs 29-16 in the fourth, and Ladine had another 33-point game. Facelo added 12.
St. Francis also went 3-0 last week, improving to 13-3. Five Lancers reached double-figure points in Saturday’s 68-25 rout of Presentation. The night before in St. Francis’ 59-57 home victory over Valley Christian, Sydney Stewart put up 21 points.
Visiting Mountain View clobbered Cupertino 51-24 Friday for its third win in a row. The Spartans sit in second place in the SCVAL El Camino Division at 5-1 and are 10-4 overall.
Boys basketball
St. Francis fell 64-62 at home to Riordan Saturday, losing on a layin with just under two seconds to play.
Three days earlier, the Lancers took down Serra 61-38 on the road.
St. Francis entered this week at 2-4 in the West Catholic Athletic League and 10-6 overall.
Girls soccer
Mountain View’s De Anza Division dominance continued last week, as the Spartans silenced Santa Clara 4-0 Friday. The win put the Spartans at 6-0 in league and 12-0-1 overall.
Allie Montoya scored two goals; Abby Westcott and Kate Stone added a goal each. Laila Edris notched two assists.
Goalie Sophia Sasaki recorded her sixth shutout of the season.
St. Francis played Mitty to a 1-all tie Jan. 17, which left the Lancers with a 1-0-1 WCAL record and a 6-0-2 overall mark.
Boys soccer
Ata Sen scored two goals in Los Altos’ 3-2 win at Palo Alto Friday. The Eagles improved to 2-2-1 in the De Anza Division.
Wrestling
Despite the absence of four starters, Mountain View won matches Thursday and Saturday to remain undefeated in the El Camino Division. The Spartans mauled Monta Vista 60-16 Thursday and topped Milpitas 45-33 Saturday.
Mountain View won eight of its 11 matches against Monta Vista via pin.
“This is a great testament to the size and depth of the team to cover each weight class,” coach Nhiem Nguyen said.
Bobby Swidler (182 pounds) needed only 48 seconds to pin his opponent.
The Spartans earned six pins against Milpitas, with two of them happening in just under a minute, courtesy of Calvin Conway (220 pounds) and Rohan Kumar (113).
“Despite having to shift a number of wrestlers up a weight class to cover four starting lineup absences, the six pins from team members played a huge role in securing the win for Mountain View,” Nguyen said.