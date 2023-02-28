Natalie Holm

Los Altos High’s Natalie Holm lays up a shot in Saturday’s CCS Division I title game.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/Special to the Town Crier

Disappointed, yes, but the Los Altos High girls basketball team didn’t look despondent while accepting the runner-up trophy after Saturday’s 67-45 loss to Evergreen Valley in the Central Coast Section Division I final at Mission College.

What the Eagles accomplished last week – knocking off a pair of higher-seeded teams to reach the final – was certainly worth celebrating.

