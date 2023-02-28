Disappointed, yes, but the Los Altos High girls basketball team didn’t look despondent while accepting the runner-up trophy after Saturday’s 67-45 loss to Evergreen Valley in the Central Coast Section Division I final at Mission College.
What the Eagles accomplished last week – knocking off a pair of higher-seeded teams to reach the final – was certainly worth celebrating.
“I don’t think a lot of people expected to see us in the CCS title game this year,” coach Erik Stuart said of his fifth-seeded squad. “I’m tremendously proud of this team. Six weeks ago, we were 7-8 (overall) and 1-4 in league, and the playoffs were a bit of a question mark – let alone being here in the championship game and then going to NorCal.”
That’s right – the season didn’t end Saturday for Los Altos (17-11). The Eagles landed the 15th seed in the Northern California Division III playoffs and were slated to open at No. 2 Branson (18-12) Tuesday, after the Town Crier’s deadline.
But advancing to Thursday’s second round will almost certainly require a better performance than Saturday’s showing against No. 2 Evergreen Valley (20-7), which took hold of the game early and didn’t let go.
Los Altos never led, trailing 40-21 at halftime and by as many as 28 points in the second half. Chalk that up to turnovers and an inability to outrebound the shorter Cougars. The Eagles committed 26 turnovers, leading to 22 Evergreen Valley points, and surrendered 18 second-chance points by allowing the Cougars to dominate the offensive glass.
“We were tired, and it showed,” said Stuart, attributing that to a draining playoff run that included close wins over No. 4 North Salinas in the quarterfinals and top-seeded Menlo-Atherton in the semis. “Our legs looked a little a slow today, in terms of getting the rebounds, getting loose balls, being able to cut off their drives. I think we just didn’t have enough gas left in the tank, unfortunately, to put up the kind of fight you need against a team like this.”
Los Altos put up a fight early, recovering from a 14-5 deficit to score the final six points of the first quarter on short-range shots from Natalie Holm, Ella McFarlane and Mira Sundar. After Evergreen Valley’s Ryka Aprameyan hit two free throws less than a minute into the second quarter, the Eagles countered with Holm’s fastbreak layup off a long pass from Macy Watson. That cut the Cougars’ lead to 16-13.
Los Altos didn’t get any closer. Evergreen Valley responded with a 22-4 run featuring nine points from Aprameyan, who finished with a game-high 31. The Cougars opened the third quarter with an 11-2 run to essentially put the game away.
Holm and Tara Davari totaled 11 points each to lead the Eagles, who played without key senior Maggie Byrne (sprained ankle). Sundar added eight points and Watson had seven.
