Emily Soobrian had her sister’s back at the state cross-country championships Saturday morning in Fresno. With older sister Lauren – Los Altos High’s top runner – ailing, it was Emily who led the Eagles to their first state title.
“I saw how close she was to me and not running as fast as she usually does,” Emily said of Lauren, who battled illness and a shin injury as she ran the Division II race at Woodward Park. “I felt I had to pass her and make up for it.”
The sophomore “stepped up when needed,” Los Altos coach Steph MacKenzie said, pacing the Eagles with a 10th-place time of 18 minutes, 3 seconds.
“The whole time I was focused on the teams we were competing against,” Emily said. “I did not expect to place so well.”
Despite her ailments, senior Lauren still posted Los Altos’ second-fastest time with an 18:13 that was good enough for 16th.
“She is our hero of the day for finishing the race when most would have dropped out,” MacKenzie said. “… we could not be more proud of the courage and sportsmanship she displayed.”
The coach also heaped praise on the Eagles’ third, fourth and fifth runners, who factored into the team score of 80, which was 13 points better than runner-up Newbury Park.
MacKenzie called freshman Lydia Anderson “the surprise of the day” for her 20th-place finish of 18:27. Returning from an injury, she set a personal record by 33 seconds. Junior Jasleen Sidhu “got an amazing start,” according to the coach, and came in 21st with a personal-best 18:32. Senior Fiona Bodkin, who ran an 18:55 for 33rd, “moved up five key spots in the last mile, which helped seal the win,” MacKenzie said.
While Lauren wasn’t able to match last year’s effort at state, where she ran an 18:02 to take 11th in Division I, the Duke University commit couldn’t be prouder of her team.
“It definitely wasn’t the performance I was hoping for, but I’m happy it went well for the team,” she said. “Our big goal at the beginning of the season was to get to the national meet as team, and it’s exciting that we did that.”
In another first, Los Altos has been invited to the NXN Nike Cross Country National Championships set for Saturday in Portland, Ore. Lauren isn’t sure she will be healthy enough to run, “but I will be there to cheer them on,” she said.
SFHS girls take third
St. Francis placed two spots behind Los Altos in Division II, propelled by senior Anna Fawcett’s 11th-place time of 18:11.
Senior Sabrina Zanetto finished 24th (18:46) and sophomore Hinako Yamamoto was 25th (18:47).
Tough day for SF boys
The St. Francis boys placed 19th out of 24 teams competing in Division II. Two Lancers placed in the top 100: seniors Utkarsh Agarwal (70th, 16:24) and Nikolas Muller (97th, 16:42).
Senior leads MV boys
Competing individually, Mountain View senior Evan Markelz ran a 15:25 to place 11th in the boys Division I race.
