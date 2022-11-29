Emily Soobrian

Los Altos High’s Emily Soobrian runs in Saturday’s state Division II race. She paced the victorious Eagles with a 10th-place finish.

 John Hale/Special to the Town Crier

Emily Soobrian had her sister’s back at the state cross-country championships Saturday morning in Fresno. With older sister Lauren – Los Altos High’s top runner – ailing, it was Emily who led the Eagles to their first state title.

“I saw how close she was to me and not running as fast as she usually does,” Emily said of Lauren, who battled illness and a shin injury as she ran the Division II race at Woodward Park. “I felt I had to pass her and make up for it.”

