This wasn’t how the Los Altos High softball team wanted the season to end – a 5-3 loss to Big Valley Christian in Saturday’s Northern California Division V final – but the Eagles never expected their season to last this long, either.
First baseman Maggie Byrne said qualifying for NorCal was not among the team’s goals at the start of the year, “and even during league, it wasn’t on our radar.”
After going 6-6 in the SCVAL De Anza Division and 12-12-1 overall, coach Robert Herrera said Los Altos “squeaked into the playoffs.” Three games later, the Eagles won their first Central Coast Section crown in 27 years – beating Piedmont Hills 5-0 in the Division IV final behind Sophia Asar’s no-hitter – and landed the third seed in NorCal Division V.
Two days after routing Los Molinos 9-0 in the opener, Los Altos (17-13-1 overall) went on the road Thursday and took down No. 2 St. Helena 4-2 in the semifinals. That led to another long drive, this time to Modesto to face No. 1 Big Valley (22-6).
The Eagles held the host Lions scoreless for the first two frames and had a chance to take the lead in the third when they loaded the bases with one away, but Big Valley ace Ava Hernandez struck out the next two batters.
“She’s a riseball pitcher, and we’ve been disciplined to stay off that pitch all year, but they were amped up and chased that thing all day,” Herrera said of his team, which had more strikeouts (eight) than hits (seven). “Basically, they were getting themselves out.”
Hernandez got out of three bases-loaded jams in the game.
In the bottom of the third, Big Valley erupted for four runs, helped by two Los Altos errors.
“We had good games on D,” Byrne said. “It was just one or two errors in the (third) that really cost us.”
The Eagles clawed back in the fourth, getting their first run on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly from Ainsley Witte that scored Stefania Bilyeu.
Los Altos added another run in the fifth when Emeline Gaunce grounded to short, bringing home
Lauren Han, who had stolen second and moved to third on a grounder.
The Eagles cut their deficit to 4-3 in the sixth. After belting a double and advancing to third on a passed ball, Byrne scored on Paolo Lara-Espinoza’s single.
In the bottom of the inning, the Lions got one back; they scored a run on what Herrera called “a controversial play.” He said the umpire changed his call from foul to fair on a grounder that sailed down the third-base line, allowing the runner from first to score.
“It was two to three feet foul – it wasn’t even close,” Herrera said. “But it didn’t matter, because we weren’t able to score again.”
The Eagles went quietly in the seventh, popping up three times.
Los Altos pitcher Asar took the loss after five straight playoff victories. The sophomore allowed just one earned run Saturday and finished with three strikeouts and no walks.
“Sophia fought really hard,” said Byrne, who had two hits to share team-high honors with Aly Barrios.
While the Eagles didn’t come home with the first-place trophy, Byrne was pleased with all they accomplished.
“We were upset and frustrated at first, because we came all that way and won all those games to get there,” she said. “But I don’t want to ignore our hard work. I’m proud of the season we had.”
