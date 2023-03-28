St. Francis High officials last week announced that boys basketball coach Mike Motil has resigned after 15 years at the helm and almost 10 additional years with the program.
“I am grateful for nearly 25 years of coaching basketball at St. Francis High School,” Motil said in a school press release March 21. “Our team’s strong performance in a competitive league has certainly been rewarding. Having the chance to contribute to one of the most influential times in our students’ lives has been the most important element of coaching for me. The relationships that have been fostered over the years are what I appreciate the most and I am very optimistic about the future of St. Francis basketball.”
