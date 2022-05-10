Having already won the 400-meter dash by more than a second and the 200 by nearly half a second, Mountain View High’s Hannah Rutherford saved her best performance for last at Friday’s SCVAL championships.
Anchoring the Spartans’ 4x400 relay team in the final girls race of the night, Rutherford turned bronze into gold with a stirring comeback.
“Hannah got the baton about 35 meters back or so, in third place, and caught the two teams ahead of her,” Mountain View sprints coach Mark Rutner said. “Very fun chase down!”
The freshman surpassed the anchors from Saratoga and then Los Altos on the way to the finish line, giving the Spartans a winning time of 4 minutes, 10.17 seconds. The rival Eagles took second at 4:10.61.
Maya Narang, Mackenzie Lee and Natalie Mark were the other members of the victorious relay team, which is bound for Saturday’s CCS semifinals at Gilroy High.
Rutherford also will compete in the 400 and 200, races, which she won in 57.67 and 25.33 seconds, respectively, Friday night at Santa Clara High.
Mark, a junior, made the CCS semis in the 800 by placing fifth (2:24.58), and Narang qualified in the 300 hurdles (fifth, 50.09).
In addition, Spartan senior Julia Gentin advanced in the 3,200 run with a sixth-place time of 11:25.20.
Los Altos junior Lauren Soobrian won the 3,200 in 11:04.82 and also took top honors in the 1,600 run (4:56.24). She will have familiar company in both races at the semis: teammates Ella Fadil (11:09.30) and Fiona Bodkin (11:12.24) placed second and third, respectively, in the 3,200, while Riley Capuano (5:07.37) and Emily Soobrian (5:07.81) finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 1,600. Emily, a freshman, is Lauren’s sister. Capuano also qualified in the 800 run (sixth, 2:25.48).
Los Altos junior Megan MacKenzie won the triple jump with an effort of 36 feet, 5.25 inches. That mark was more than 2 feet farther than the runner-up.
Other individual qualifiers for the CCS semis (top-six finishers) include sprinters Jenna Houdek and Paige Kasso, hurdler Tessa Player, 800 runners Maddy Randall and Jasleen Sidhu, thrower Trinity Bang and long jumper Sofija Dimitrijevic.
The Los Altos boys are sending a slew of competitors to the semis. Senior Shawn Toney set personal records in winning the 110 (14.36) and 300 hurdles (38.10). Zach Fagin captured the 100 dash in what Eagles coach Steph MacKenzie called a “stunning PR” of 11 seconds. The junior also won the high jump (6-0), placed second in the long jump (21-5) and was on the Eagles’ victorious 4x100 relay team (season-best 42.91).
Braden Harrison, another member of the relay, won the 200 in 22.45. Joshua Kung finished first in the triple jump (41-0.650). He also advanced in the long jump, 200 and as part of the 4x100 relay.
Other individual qualifiers for CCS included sprinters Jake Howmiller and Reece Enthoven, along with long jumper Jacob Kung.
Los Altos’ 4x400 relay moved on as well, placing second to Los Gatos with a 3:26.69.
The Mountain View boys are sending 1,600 runner Nicholas Trepanier (fourth, 4:26.16) and 3,200 runner Emmanuel Leblond (fourth, 9:33.92) to CCS.
As for the team competition, the Los Altos boys won the meet and Mountain View was sixth. On the girls’ side, the Eagles came in second and the Spartans sixth.
SF girls win WCAL meet
The St. Francis girls won Saturday’s West Catholic Athletic League championship meet for the second year in a row. Seven Lancers won an event at the meet, which their school hosted.
“Many of our point-scorers are underclassmen, so we are set up really well for future years as well,” coach Phil Pompei said.
Layla McGee won the shot put (32-8.25) and discus (110-7), while fellow sophomore Jamie Wade was first in the high jump (5-0).
Lilly Kaelber, another sophomore, came in first in the 400 (personal-record 57.966), was second in the 800 (2:16.064) and anchored the 4x400 relay team, which won in a CCS-best time of 4:03.962.
Freshman Sabrina Zanetto claimed the 800 (personal-best 2:13.114) and ran the third leg of the 4x400.
The St. Francis boys placed sixth at the meet and qualified only one athlete for the CCS semis: Vincent Nguyen. The junior placed second in the long jump with a personal-best leap of 21-1.50.