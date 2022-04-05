Sunday’s Down by the Bay 5K and Tot Trot drew runners of all ages.
More than 200 children led off the fundraising event with the Tot Trot, featuring the earliest walkers to 8-year-olds. Several families participated in the 5K.
Los Altos runners dominated the leaderboard. Walter Rosinger finished first with a time of 17 minutes, 43 seconds, and Theresa Rosinger paced the female cohort at 22:32.
Held at Baylands Park in Sunnyvale, the event benefits the nonprofit Mountain View Parent Nursery School, a parent cooperative serving Los Altos and Mountain View.