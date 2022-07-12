In sports, it sometimes takes a village of coaches to raise a team’s game. That was certainly the case for an under-14 girls squad from the Peninsula-based Academy Volleyball Club.
Academy 14 HP – a team with three Los Altos residents that is part of the Northern California Volleyball Association’s power league – improved dramatically in one season. Last month in Indianapolis, the team finished second in the National Division of the USA Volleyball Junior National Championships a year after placing last in the division below.
Starting libero Noe Vanacht of Los Altos credits coaching for the team’s rapid rise.
“We had up to six coaches this season; there were sometimes five at practices and three came to nationals,” she said. “They all helped me so much. They put so much effort into the team, and we grew so much.”
Head coach Daniele Desiderio said this approach allowed the players to receive more-detailed instruction that improved their individual skills and also strengthened the team as a whole.
“The players and the parents bought in,” he said. “All the work was designed for that last tournament. It was very beautiful.”
Before heading to the national tourney, which it qualified for by placing second in NorCal’s Gold Division, the team took on Academy 16 HP in a scrimmage to gauge the players’ readiness.
“We beat them in two sets,” said Vanacht, who noted that her team lost to the older girls earlier in the year. “We showed what we’ve been working on and our true potential.”
The result, and the faith the coaches have had in the players since the start of the year, proved invaluable once the team arrived in Indy, according to Vanacht.
“Our coaches told us that we have so much potential, but we always underperformed,” she said. “It was about playing well when it matters. (At nationals), we fought every team and played our best volleyball of the season.”
Seeded 25th, Academy 14 HP won its pool and had a 9-1 record entering the final. That’s where the team met its match, falling in straight sets to favored Top Select 14 Elite of Florida.
“We were a little nervous playing in front of so many people,” Vanacht said of the final, played June 30 at the Indiana Convention Center. “They dominated the first set and we got up four or five points in the second set, but they came back on us. I think we were really tired after two intense matches in morning.”
The day began with a straight-set win over Iowa Rockets 14R, followed by a close two-set victory over Northern Lights 14-1 of Minnesota.
“The semifinals versus Northern Lights was one of the best 14 matches I’ve ever seen,” Desiderio said. “That was impressive – they had lost only one set.”
Vanacht called it “our most intense match of the tournament.” Rallying from a 16-11 deficit to win the first set 31-29, her team took the second set 26-24.
Desiderio praised the play of Vanacht and the team’s other two local residents – defensive specialist Ariya Kaushek and outside hitter Aviya Russo – throughout the tourney. Russo totaled 88 kills, Vanacht had 144 digs and Kaushek added 34 digs.
“They all contributed and played well,” he said.
Russo and Vanacht graduated from Egan Junior High last month and are bound for Los Altos and St. Francis highs, respectively. Castilleja School-grad Kaushek will attend Menlo School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments