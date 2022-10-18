Down two goals with a quarter left, the Los Altos Water Polo Club’s odds of making it to the women’s 19+ division final didn’t look good. But in the last eight minutes, the team rallied for an 8-6 semifinal victory at the 2022 Masters Nationals Championship.

The Los Altos team couldn’t repeat that feat in the final, falling 10-2 to an Orange County Riptide team with three former Olympians, and settled for the silver.

