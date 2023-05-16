Daniela Hughes

Los Altos High freshman Daniela Hughes has qualified for Saturday’s CCS track and field finals in three events.

 Tomoki Chien/Town Crier file photo

Expect to see a sea of bright blue at Saturday’s Central Coast Section track and field finals in Gilroy. More than 20 athletes from Los Altos High have qualified for the meet after strong performances at last weekend’s semifinals.

“This is the largest group I believe we have brought in the past 15 years,” co-head coach Dave Barth said, “so, of course we are super impressed by the work ethic and talent of this team.”

