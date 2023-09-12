Los Altos native Alex Fuchs, left, and partner Brandon Carpico of Blacklick, Ohio, won the boys 18-and-under division at the USTA National Doubles Championships, held Aug. 25-27 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.
In the final, the duo beat Jack Satterfield and Max Pettingell of Florida 7-6(5), 6-4. Fuchs and Carpico are incoming freshmen at Ohio State University, where they will play on a tennis team that placed second at the 2023 NCAA championships.
