Los Altos High sophomore Dylan Kim is bound for South Korea this week to compete in the 2022 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships.
Poomsae is a subset of taekwondo that involves a series of offensive and defensive moves as well as a variety of kicks, punches and blocks – all done in a predetermined pattern, according to Kim.
“What I’m competing in would be freestyle poomsae, so it incorporates the traditional forms of poomsae, except it involves music, acrobatic skills and some artistic interpretation,” he said.
The Mountain View resident began learning the martial art of taekwondo at age 6 and started competing at 7. At that time, he didn’t imagine his future would involve poomsae.
“I didn’t realize I would be going into poomsae, but as I practiced more, I started really enjoying poomsae because the instructors made it really fun, and I enjoyed the overall team environment that we had there,” Kim said of the club where he trains. “They’re basically like my second family, and I just enjoyed the experience of being able to compete with everybody and going to all the competitions.”
Kim said his teammates and coaches have helped him appreciate the sport even more.
“Now that I’m competing at a much higher level with teammates around me, I realize it’s about the journey and the experiences I make,” he said. “Many of the most recent competitions have been the most memorable because of all the experiences with my teammates and how much fun I had competing with them.”
Kim added that his teammates are always there to lift him up and encourage him to do his best, whether he wins or loses.
He said he feels both nervous and excited for the world championships, which he called “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” It will be his first time competing at the event.
“I’m nervous because I really don’t want to let my team down,” he said. “There’s a lot more training going on in order to make sure I ramp up and get to the next level in order to support my team like they’ve been supporting me; recently, we’ve been training for about 15 hours a week.”
Kim is slated to compete in the Junior Freestyle Division for Pairs (ages 12-17) and the Junior Freestyle Division for Mixed Teams (12-17).
The most valuable lesson poomsae has taught him is the importance of seeing things through.
“I’ve been doing this sport for about 10 years, so I think not giving up is really important in order to keep up with all the time I’ve spent on it, because it’d be a really big waste if I just stopped halfway through,” Kim said. “There are many times when I considered it, but I always had to make sure I kept going at it in order to try and become the best I can.”
The world championships are scheduled Thursday through Sunday in Goyang, South Korea.