A Tuesday night (Feb. 22) filled with playoff activity resulted in four local teams moving a step closer to a Central Coast Section championship and another losing a game in heartbreaking fashion.
The girls soccer teams from Mountain View and St. Francis high schools will meet for the CCS Open Division title Friday night after winning their semifinal matches. The top-seeded Spartans shut out No. 4 Leigh 2-0 on goals from Allie Montoya and Karena Shah (both assisted by Isabella Walker), while No. 2 St. Francis got by No. 6 Mitty 2-1. Friday’s final is set for 5 p.m. at Del Mar High.
In basketball, the Los Altos girls and Mountain View boys have made it to the semifinals of their respective CCS Division I brackets. Fifth-seeded Los Altos edged No. 4 Santa Teresa 43-42 Tuesday on Macy Watson’s layin with five seconds left. The Eagles visit No. 1 Los Gatos 7 p.m. Thursday. At the same time, second-seeded Mountain View – which overcame a slow start to rout No. 7 Silver Creek 54-30 in the quarterfinals – hosts No. 3 Menlo-Atherton.
Menlo-Atherton handed No. 6 Los Altos a tough loss Tuesday. The host Bears beat the Eagles 57-55 on a last-second shot from Doug Adams, who made a layin off an inbound pass under Los Altos’ basket. The Eagles had just erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 55 on a drive by Andrew Reilly with 27 seconds left.