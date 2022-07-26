The 10U All-Stars from Los Altos & Los Altos Hills Little League are trying to stretch their summer of baseball as far as possible – and so far, they have.
After kicking off the all-star season by winning the District 44 tournament last month, the squad last week claimed the Section 5 championship.
That put the team in the state (Northern California) tourney that started over the weekend in Turlock. The winner of that event, which concludes Tuesday, advances to the regionals in Southern California.
The local 10U All-Stars dominated June’s District 44 tourney, winning their six games by a combined 89-13.
The squad then went 5-1 at the Section 5 tourney in Los Gatos, beating Union Little League of San Jose in back-to-back games to seize the title. LALL rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the first of these games to force an extra inning, in which the locals prevailed on a walk-off line drive to left.
The next day, LALL won 6-0 to advance to state.
The state champ travels south for the regionals, scheduled Aug. 6-12 at the Little League Western Regional Complex in San Bernardino.
The winner of that tourney is bound for the Little League World Series Aug. 17-28 in Williamsport, Pa.
Players on the LALL team include Jonathan Brinkman, Henry Chen, Kellan Coan, James Corso, Asher Dolby, Owen Gomez, Winston Hurd, Parker Lee, Tyler Lee, Tank McCall, Charlie Peters, Rowan Schneider, Colton Seibel and Carter Yu. Matt Lee is the team’s manager and the coaches are Allan McCall and Kelly Coan.
