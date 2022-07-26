10U LL all-stars

The 10U All-Stars from Los Altos & Los Altos Hills Little League commemorate their section championship last week in Los Gatos. Lying down, from left: Tyler Lee and Jonathan Brinkman. Standing: Carter Yu, Charlie Peters, Henry Chen, manager Matt Lee, Owen Gomez, Rowan Schneider, Colton Seibel, coach Allan McCall, Tank McCall, Kellan Coan, James Corso, Asher Dolby, Parker Lee, Winston Hurd and coach Kelly Coan.

 Courtesy of Steve Apfelberg

The 10U All-Stars from Los Altos & Los Altos Hills Little League are trying to stretch their summer of baseball as far as possible – and so far, they have.

After kicking off the all-star season by winning the District 44 tournament last month, the squad last week claimed the Section 5 championship.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.