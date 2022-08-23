Aided by two Los Altos residents, the Sunnyvale Little League Juniors All-Stars made it all the way to the Western Region this summer.

Vincent Kim and James Nam played on the team of 14-year-olds, which placed third at the regional earlier this month in Oregon. Sunnyvale won its first three games of the double-elimination event – defeating Utah, Washington and Southern California – but then fell to eventual champion Hawaii and to the Southern California team it beat earlier.

