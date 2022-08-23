Aided by two Los Altos residents, the Sunnyvale Little League Juniors All-Stars made it all the way to the Western Region this summer.
Vincent Kim and James Nam played on the team of 14-year-olds, which placed third at the regional earlier this month in Oregon. Sunnyvale won its first three games of the double-elimination event – defeating Utah, Washington and Southern California – but then fell to eventual champion Hawaii and to the Southern California team it beat earlier.
If Sunnyvale had won the tourney, it would have advanced to the Junior League Baseball World Series in Michigan.
The team qualified for the Western Region, held Aug. 4-11 in Bend, Ore., by winning the California State Tournament last month in Chico. Sunnyvale went 4-0, routing Rincon Valley 10-0 in the title game.
Sunnyvale posted a 13-2 record in postseason play this year. A year ago, the squad went 9-0 in the postseason, which was cut short due to the pandemic, league president Mike Lee said.
