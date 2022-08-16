Lauren Kim

Lauren Kim, watching her putt at the U.S. Open in June, is retiring from professional golf. The Los Altos native plans to play in one more event before starting the MBA program at Wharton.

 Jeff Haynes/USGA

Lauren Kim will soon transition from playing courses to taking them. The LPGA player from Los Altos recently told the Town Crier that she is retiring from pro golf to pursue her MBA.

Kim has moved to Philadelphia to attend The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania later this month.

LAHS grad retiring from pro golf to pursue MBA at Wharton in fall

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.