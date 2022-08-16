Lauren Kim will soon transition from playing courses to taking them. The LPGA player from Los Altos recently told the Town Crier that she is retiring from pro golf to pursue her MBA.
Kim has moved to Philadelphia to attend The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania later this month.
In an interview with this publication in June, Kim hinted that her pro career was winding down.
“I’ve done it for six years, and my body is gradually falling apart. I wake up with aches and pains,” she said. “It’s an all-consuming line of work.”
The Stanford graduate also acknowledged that the game has changed since she went pro in 2017. Fewer players are waiting to join the LPGA after college, as Kim did, instead turning pro as teens – and many of them with an almost desperate need to succeed.
“Each year, it’s harder to compete against girls who have no other option than to make it,” she said.
This year has been particularly challenging for Kim. Calling it “a rough season,” she made her first cut last month at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Michigan. Kim tied for 24th, earning $8,713.
A month earlier, the 2012 graduate of Los Altos High enjoyed one of the highlights of her pro career. Kim qualified for the prestigious U.S. Women’s Open for the first time. Although she failed to make the cut, Kim savored the experience.
“It was a real positive, even though the season has not gone as well as I hoped,” she said.
Next month, Kim said she hopes to play in one more LPGA event to be eligible for lifetime retirement status.
