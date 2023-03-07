Kaya Rosa

St. Francis High’s Kaya Rosa controls the ball in Saturday’s NorCal Division I final. She scored the winning goal in the game.

 Mal Taam/Special to the Town Crier

While there was no bigger play in the Northern California Division I girls soccer final than Kaya Rosa’s game-deciding goal in the final minutes, Sophie Murdock’s defensive performance in the second half may have been just as instrumental in top-seeded St. Francis High’s 1-0 win over Carondelet.

Lancers coach Carlos Barboza said that after a scoreless first half in which the visiting Cougars “had four or five good shots” on goal, he tasked junior defender Murdock to shadow Carondelet star forward Lauren Kenny for the rest of Saturday’s game.

