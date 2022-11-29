MV SF hoops

St. Francis High’s Nate Heppberger, left, and Boladale Erogbogbo defend Mountain View’s Jackson Kim in Saturday’s game.

 R. Alan Hwang/Special to the Town Crier

It’s yet to be seen if the St. Francis High boys basketball team has what it takes to contend in the arduous West Catholic Athletic League this season, but the Lancers showed Saturday night that they have more than enough to defeat Mountain View High.

In the season opener for both teams, St. Francis routed the host Spartans 79-47 in non-league play.

