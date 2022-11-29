It’s yet to be seen if the St. Francis High boys basketball team has what it takes to contend in the arduous West Catholic Athletic League this season, but the Lancers showed Saturday night that they have more than enough to defeat Mountain View High.
In the season opener for both teams, St. Francis routed the host Spartans 79-47 in non-league play.
“When we played last year, it was a tough game down the stretch,” said Lancers coach Mike Motil, whose team prevailed 51-45 last December at a tournament. “To walk out of here with a 30-plus point win at Mountain View, it was nice for us. We’ll take it.”
Both teams look quite different than last season after losing several key starters to graduation. The lack of experience was especially evident in the Spartans, who made more turnovers (20) than field goals (13).
“We’re a young team; we’ve got two sophomores on the court together a lot, and a lot of juniors, and we don’t have the varsity experience right now,” Mountain View coach Kevin Mack said. “So, one day we look really good, one day we look really young – and St. Francis exposed that tonight.”
After a close first quarter, in which Mountain View seized its lone lead at 5-4 on a drive by senior Jackson Kim with 5:34 left, the Lancers took control. Up five to start the second, they went into halftime with a comfortable 33-16 advantage.
John Kispert produced 10 of the 21 points St. Francis scored in the second and finished with a team-high 14. The Lancers went 3-for-4 on 3-pointers in the period: Kispert buried two and fellow senior TJ Motil (the coach’s son) made the other.
All the Spartans’ second-quarter points came from the foul line, with sophomore Jayden Minor accounting for four of the nine. Mountain View had only six field-goal attempts, largely due to St. Francis’ pressure defense. The Spartans committed seven turnovers in the second and another seven in the third.
“They’re just long and athletic,” Mack said of the Lancers “and they did a really good job of exposing some stuff that we need to work on – taking care of the ball and making the right decisions.”
Motil was particularly pleased with his team’s defense in the third, which helped St. Francis outscore Mountain View 25-12.
“We talked at halftime about how we needed to defend with our feet and not with our hands, and we made a great adjustment. I think we only gave up three fouls,” he said. “I think we also kind of wore them out. We did a great job of cycling kids in and out, and that worked out for us tonight.”
All 13 players who took the court for the Lancers scored, with seniors Gavin Everett (12 points) and Anujan Tennathur (11) joining Kispert in the double-digit club. Tennathur put up eight of his points in the third, draining a pair of 3s and a putback.
St. Francis’ 10 seniors played the first three quarters; the three underclassmen got into the game in the fourth, which began with the Lancers leading 58-28.
Lacking the size of last year’s squad, expect to see St. Francis continue this strength-in-numbers approach this season.
“We knew coming into this year that we were just too small to try to battle it out in the halfcourt with people, so we’ve just got to get up and down and try to wear people out,” Motil said. “Hopefully, we can make some shots and do it collectively together as a group. Rebound together, defend together, get after people together, and we’ll see what happens.”
Mountain View’s bench accounted for all 19 of the team’s fourth-quarter points. Ervin Apalgot scored 15 of his game-high 17 in the quarter and fellow junior Michael Vaisberg had all four of his points. Apalgot nailed a trio of treys in the fourth.
Among the starters, junior Cole Palmbush led the Spartans with seven points Saturday.
While Mack would like to see more production from his starting unit, he’s not panicking after just one game.
“It’s early in the year and tonight, we were obviously playing a really good team,” he said. “I think that’s kind of how it’s going to be a little bit in the first couple of weeks – trying to figure things out and getting our guys experience. I think we’ll be OK once we get into the meat of the season.”
The Spartans were scheduled Tuesday (after the Town Crier’s deadline) to open play in the Westmont Tournament, which runs through Friday.
St. Francis is slated to face Clayton Valley Charter at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Oscar Frayer Invitational at Moreau Catholic.
