The St. Francis High football team will try to win its first Central Coast Section championship in seven years when it faces Serra 7 p.m. Friday in the Division I final at Westmont High in Campbell.
The Lancers have reached the final three times since beating Mitty 17-7 in the 2014 Division II title game. Those three final defeats – all in CCS Open Division II – were close. Oak Grove beat them 27-21 in 2015, Serra prevailed 31-30 in 2017 and Valley Christian edged them 31-30 in double overtime in 2018.
St. Francis enters Friday’s game as the favorite. The top-seeded Lancers are undefeated (11-0) and routed No. 2 Serra (10-1) 44-21 when the teams met Nov. 6 in San Mateo with the West Catholic Athletic League title on the line.
Host St. Francis fell behind early in its CCS quarterfinal and semifinal games before rallying for decisive wins. The Lancers topped No. 8 Aptos 56-28 in the quarters and No. 5 Menlo-Atherton 49-28 in last Friday’s semis.
St. Francis’ one-two punch at running back, Viliami Teu and Camilo Arquette, have combined for 623 yards and 11 touchdowns in the playoffs.