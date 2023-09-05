Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
It’s hard to get to the top of the mountain – and it’s even harder to stay on top once you get there.
The St. Francis High girls volleyball team enters 2023 on top of that mountain after a 34-1 2022 season that included West Catholic Athletic League, Central Coast Section and Northern California Open Division championships. The campaign culminated in a state final loss to unofficial national champion Cathedral Catholic of San Diego.
Led by Duke University commit Taylor Williams, University of North Carolina commit Erin Curtis and libero Whitney Wallace, expectations are understandably high – but there are still holes to fill from last year’s stellar squad.
Reigning WCAL Player of the Year Setter Havannah Hoeft, a standout setter who teed up Curtis and Williams throughout last season – including a 42-assist performance in the NorCal final – is now playing at the University of Portland. Outside hitter Sammy Franco is now on the roster at Stonehill College, a Massachusetts school that recently transitioned into NCAA Division I athletics. Middle blocker Faith Crouch, a second team all-leaguer last year, is now at the College of San Mateo, honing her craft in hopes of moving on to a Division I roster herself.
“It takes time to adjust to a new system,” St. Francis coach Lake Merchen said. “Some of the things that we’re trying to do offensively are different than last year, and our hitters need time to adjust.”
Some of that need was evident in last week’s four-set loss at Mitty to open WCAL play. The Lancers (2-1 overall) could never really get into a rhythm as they suffered their first loss to a Northern California opponent since the 2021 NorCal Open Division final – which was also against Mitty (6-0).
Room to improve
Considering that the Aug. 29 match was only St. Francis’ third of the season, some hiccups were understandable.
“If there wasn’t a lot to improve on, we’d be pretty stressed out,” Merchen said. “I don’t think anybody in their right mind expected that we’d go on a run quite like that last year, and we weren’t thinking about that this year.”
The Lancers’ rivalry with the Monarchs has been at the forefront of Bay Area volleyball for decades, but it reached a fever pitch in 2022. The teams met six times – twice in early-season tournaments, twice in WCAL play and twice in the postseason – with St. Francis winning all of them. The Lancers clinched an outright league title in their final WCAL meeting after dropping the first two sets, winning a thrilling fifth set 20-18. They also needed five sets to claim the CCS Open Division after losing the second and third sets.
By comparison, the NorCal final wasn’t as dramatic; St. Francis prevailed in four sets.
If the rivalry wasn’t hot enough through the high-level on-court battles, there are also personal connections between the two schools: Mitty is coached by Jon Wallace, Whitney’s father.
“Playing against Mitty’s always been competitive, and adding the family aspect just makes everything more personal,” said Whitney, who has committed to the University of Oklahoma.
Other contenders
The Monarchs won’t be St. Francis’ only challenger. St. Ignatius and Sacred Heart Cathedral both had young rosters and first-year head coaches in 2022, and Valley Christian has a lengthy pedigree of success. Presentation is looking to restore its glory days after going winless in the WCAL in back-to-back seasons, while Riordan, in just its third year as a coed school, is new to the league after playing an independent schedule last season.
Outside of the WCAL, the Lancers host regional powers in Sacred Heart Prep, San Ramon Valley and reigning state champion Branson, and they’ll travel outside of the Bay Area for the Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas, the Nike Phoenix Tournament of Champions and the Stockton Classic.
The rematch with Mitty is scheduled Sept. 27, sandwiched between the trips to Las Vegas and Phoenix. St. Francis is slated to visit Sacred Heart Cathedral 5:30 p.m. Thursday in WCAL play.
