09_06_23_SPORTS_VB_SF_ErinCurtis1_.jpg

St. Francis High’s Erin Curtis in last week’s league match at rival Mitty.

It’s hard to get to the top of the mountain – and it’s even harder to stay on top once you get there.

The St. Francis High girls volleyball team enters 2023 on top of that mountain after a 34-1 2022 season that included West Catholic Athletic League, Central Coast Section and Northern California Open Division championships. The campaign culminated in a state final loss to unofficial national champion Cathedral Catholic of San Diego.

09_06_23_SPORTS_VB_SF_TaylorWillliams_.jpg

Taylor Williams in last week’s league match at rival Mitty. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.