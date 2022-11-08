Kingston

St. Francis High running back Kingston Keanaaina scores against Bellarmine Oct. 29. The sophomore rushed for two more TDs last week against Mitty.

 R. Alan Hwang/Town Crier file photo

Starting at quarterback for the second week in a row, Aaron Knapp led the St. Francis High football team to another victory, 35-13 over Mitty Friday night at Foothill College.

The sophomore threw three touchdown passes in the Lancers’ regular-season finale, which guaranteed them second place in the West Catholic Athletic League at 6-1 and a 7-3 overall record heading into the playoffs.

