Starting at quarterback for the second week in a row, Aaron Knapp led the St. Francis High football team to another victory, 35-13 over Mitty Friday night at Foothill College.
The sophomore threw three touchdown passes in the Lancers’ regular-season finale, which guaranteed them second place in the West Catholic Athletic League at 6-1 and a 7-3 overall record heading into the playoffs.
Knapp, playing in place of the injured Matt Dougherty, was helped by St. Francis’ stout defense and a run game spearheaded by Kingston Keanaaina, who scored two TDs in the first quarter.
Sophomore Keanaaina’s 7-yarder put the Lancers up early, and he added a 5-yarder soon after St. Francis blocked Mitty’s field-goal try. Keanaaina finished the game with more than 100 yards rushing.
In the second quarter, Knapp connected with senior receiver Riley Long on a 24-yard touchdown to put the Lancers up 21-0. Mitty (4-3 league, 7-3 overall) responded quickly, scoring on Danny Scudero’s 51-yard catch and run. The extra point narrowed the Lancers’ lead to 21-7. St. Francis countered right before halftime, when Long turned Knapp’s screen pass into a 67-yard touchdown.
“We put together a good week of practice,” Long said of his team’s preparations for Mitty. “(We) had a couple guys out, and guys were able to step up and play well.”
In the second half, Knapp found senior tight end Ned Righellis for his first touchdown of the season, extending the Lancers’ lead to 35-7.
In the fourth quarter, Scudero scored the Monarchs’ second touchdown, but it was too little, too late. Especially against a St. Francis defense that shut down the run all night and intercepted two passes.
The Lancers, who have won six games in a row, are the second seed in the Central Coast Section Division playoffs. They are scheduled to host No. 7 Sacred Heart Cathedral (6-4) 7 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals. When these teams met last month in league play, host St. Francis prevailed 24-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments