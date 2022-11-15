SF football

St. Francis’ Kingston Keanaaina tries to evade a defender.

 By R. Alan Hwang/Special to the Town Crier

In a rematch of last month’s league game, the St. Francis High football team beat Sacred Heart Cathedral Friday in another close contest to advance to the Central Coast Section Division I semifinals.

The second-seeded Lancers edged the visiting No. 7 Fightin’ Irish 17-14; St. Francis won the Oct. 7 West Catholic Athletic League game 24-17 at home.

