In a rematch of last month’s league game, the St. Francis High football team beat Sacred Heart Cathedral Friday in another close contest to advance to the Central Coast Section Division I semifinals.
The second-seeded Lancers edged the visiting No. 7 Fightin’ Irish 17-14; St. Francis won the Oct. 7 West Catholic Athletic League game 24-17 at home.
The Lancers (8-3) host another familiar foe in Friday’s semifinals: No 6 Mitty (8-3), which surprised No. 3 Los Gatos in the quarterfinals. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. St. Francis, which has won seven games in a row, routed host Mitty 35-13 Nov. 4 to lock up second place in the WCAL.
Senior quarterback Matt Dougherty was back under center for the Lancers Friday after missing the last two games with an injury, but he wasn’t required to throw many passes. St. Francis’ ground game led the way, with sophomore running back Kingston Keanaaina rushing for 163 yards and what proved to be the winning touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
Kingston’s older brother, senior safety Keala, set up the score by intercepting a pass by Sacred Heart quarterback Aidan McGrath at the end of the third.
Senior linebacker Junior Fiaui also picked off McGrath, returning the ball 50 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Sacred Heart running back Kendric Sanders responded quickly, breaking multiple tackles for a 43-yard score to the game at 7 after the extra point.
Both defenses held firm until kicker Chris Han converted a 34-yard field goal right before halftime to put the Lancers up 10-7.
On the first drive of the second half, Oregon commit Jerry Mixon intercepted Dougherty in the red zone and then capped off the drive with a rushing touchdown to give the Irish a 14-10 lead.
Sacred Heart (6-5) intercepted Dougherty again late in the fourth, with the Lancers leading by a field goal, but the St. Francis defense held off the visitors’ final push to score.
